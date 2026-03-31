‘Promotion is fundamental right’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders quarterly DPC meetings to end employee stagnation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of state government employee regarding promotion. (generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing the right to be considered for promotion is a fundamental right, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to hold Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings every three months to prevent employee stagnation.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was hearing a plea of a junior engineer at the Amritsar municipal corporation seeking direction to the state to promote him to the post of Assistant Corporation Engineer.

“The employees cannot be made to suffer for the fault of the employer in holding DPCs in a delayed manner. Right to be considered for promotion is a fundamental right under Article 14 and 16(1) of the Constitution,” the court said on March 27.