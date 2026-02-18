Forged SC order, crypto trail: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies anticipatory bail in Rs 2.65 crore ‘digital arrest’ case

The custodial interrogation of the petitioner would be essential since the investigation is at the initial stage, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by a man allegedly involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme that resulted in the siphoning of over Rs 2.65 crore from a Ludhiana resident.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj was dealing with the pre-arrest bail plea of a man accused of ‘digital arrest’ and cyber fraud.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj observed that the allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature. Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj observed that the allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature.

“The petitioner has taken undue benefit of technology and actively participated in the offence of cheating and siphoning of the hard-earned money of the complainant,” the court said on February 9.

Noting that the accused is involved in illegal business and duped the complainant for a huge amount, the order added that the allegations made against the petitioner are serious in nature.