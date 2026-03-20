‘On a razor’s edge’: Punjab and Haryana HC commutes death sentence for Ludhiana toddler’s killer, imposes 50-year jail term

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently commuted the death sentence of a 28-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a toddler in Ludhiana in 2023, holding that the case fell on the borderline between the “rarest of rare” category warranting capital punishment and one deserving a lesser penalty.

In a ruling uploaded Thursday, the Division Bench comprising Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur noted that several factors weighed against the award of capital punishment. These included lingering doubts, flaws in the investigation, such as a planted extra-judicial confession, contradictions in a key witness’s testimony, and the failure to examine an important witness.

However, the bench clarified that these issues did not affect the overall finding of guilt. “It is one of those rare cases where the line that separates the categories of the ‘rarest of rare’ from ‘rare’ is on the razor’s edge,” the court said.

The court upheld the conviction but modified the punishment: life imprisonment for murder (under Section 302 IPC) with a mandatory 50 years of actual imprisonment without any remission, plus 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. It also imposed substantially higher fines, Rs 50 lakh for the murder charge and Rs 25 lakh under the Pocso Act, to be disbursed to the victim’s family as compensation.

The crime occurred on December 28, 2023, when the young girl, fondly called Laadli by the court, was lured from her grandfather’s tea stall to a nearby house. She was sexually assaulted, strangled, and her body was hidden. The perpetrator escaped but was apprehended roughly 20 days later.

The trial court had earlier imposed the death penalty, concluding that the crime’s aggravating elements far outweighed any mitigating ones.

‘A vulnerable female’

While confirming the accused’s involvement, the High Court emphasised that the murder appeared to stem from panic to conceal the rape rather than prior planning. The court highlighted broader societal shortcomings, noting that the child’s only “fault” was that she was born a female in a vulnerable position, and questioned why society and education systems have failed to instil fundamental respect for life.

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“All the tell-tale signs of crime point out that she was raped and murdered because Laadli was a vulnerable female.” Calling it a “clear systemic failure,” the court said, “Somewhere between teaching and learning, our curriculum and society failed to educate… basic respect for life.”

The court avoided direct criticism of the police, prosecutors, or the trial judge but pointed to systemic issues in recruitment and integrity. The court stressed that lapses, while not sufficient to acquit, weigh heavily against an irreversible penalty like death.

Adopting an incapacitation-focused approach to sentencing, the court held that society could be protected by ensuring the convict remains in custody well into old age, beyond the “sunset of his virility”, with any future release dependent on the absence of continuing risk.

In the absence of formal sentencing guidelines, the court applied a “descending scale” model of proportionality, under which younger victims warrant harsher punishment. In this case, involving a child under five, the court found that 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Pocso Act, along with a fine, was appropriate.

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The judgment reaffirmed core principles: no one should be convicted without legal representation, factual evidence must prevail over minor contradictions, and the justice system must balance punishing the guilty while protecting the innocent.