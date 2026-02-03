Why Punjab and Haryana High Court doubled compensation to Rs 14 lakh for death of 7th grade student

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing the appeal filed by the child’s parents seeking enhancement of the earlier received Rs 6.90 lakh compensation.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 06:30 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court child future salary 14 lakhThe Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the parents of the child agreed to amicably settle the matter with the insurance company concerned. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Considering the future prospects and income of a seventh-grade child who lost his life in an accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently enhanced the compensation awarded to his parents from Rs 6.40 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh.

Justice Archana Puri was hearing the parents’ appeal seeking enhancement of compensation awarded by the tribunal concerned following the death of their 14-year-old son in a road accident.

Justice Archana Puri Delhi High Court Justice Archana Puri found that the child was in the seventh standard at the time of his death. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“In view of the settlement reached between the parties, the notional earnings of the deceased are taken as Rs 8,500 per month… After addition of 40% i.e. Rs.40,800/-, on the count of the ‘future prospects..”, the court observed.

Findings

  • The present appeal has been filed by the child’s parents, whose child was a student in class seven at the time of his death.
  • Advocate Vani Singh, representing the parents, submitted that the victim was good at sports, but no evidence relating to the same was provided by the tribunal.
  • The insurance company concerned offers an amicable settlement with the child’s parents if the compensation is calculated considering the extent of earnings of the minor as Rs 8,500 per month, and the recomputation is done in accordance with the law.
  • Singh accepted this offer made by advocate Rahul Pathania, who was appearing for the insurance company concerned.
Also Read | Why Supreme Court enhanced compensation payable to road accident victim who suffered 50% disability
  • The notional earnings of the victim are now taken as Rs 8,500 per month, amounting to an annual income of Rs 1.02 lakh along with an additional 40% on account of “future prospects” of the child.
  • Considering the victim’s age, ‘18’ is the suitable multiplier to be applied.
  • The parents of the victim are entitled to the compensation of Rs 14. 18 lakh.
  • The tribunal has already awarded an amount of Rs 6.90 lakh from the Rs 14.18 lakhs, and therefore, the parents are entitled to an enhanced amount of Rs 7.28 lakh.
  • The insurance company concerned should pay the rest of the amount within a period of 6 weeks.
  • The parents will get an interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum on the enhanced amount from the date of filing of the appeal.
  • If the insurance company concerned fails to make the payment in the given period, it will be liable to pay penal interest of 8 per annum, till realisation.

Background

  • The child who died in the accident was a 14-year-old studying in the seventh standard.
  • Previously, the tribunal concerned considered the notional earnings of the victim as Rs 40,000 annually and applied a multiplier of ‘16’ to calculate the compensation and awarded Rs.6.40 lakh to the parents.
Also Read | Disability certificate for job, education not same as motor accident claims: Calcutta High Court upholds victim’s compensation
  • Rs 50,000 was also awarded to the parent, considering the loss of love and affection, funeral expenses and last rites.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Lok Sabha, Opposition members, suspension,
8 Oppn members suspended from LS for 'shouting slogans and tearing up papers'
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement