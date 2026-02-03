Why Punjab and Haryana High Court doubled compensation to Rs 14 lakh for death of 7th grade student

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the parents of the child agreed to amicably settle the matter with the insurance company concerned. (Image is created using AI)

Considering the future prospects and income of a seventh-grade child who lost his life in an accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently enhanced the compensation awarded to his parents from Rs 6.40 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh.

Justice Archana Puri was hearing the parents’ appeal seeking enhancement of compensation awarded by the tribunal concerned following the death of their 14-year-old son in a road accident.

“In view of the settlement reached between the parties, the notional earnings of the deceased are taken as Rs 8,500 per month… After addition of 40% i.e. Rs.40,800/-, on the count of the ‘future prospects..”, the court observed.