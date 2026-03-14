‘Hasty justice is stepmother of misfortune’: Punjab and Haryana High Court warns against rushing cheque bounce trials

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that goal of swift justice has been undermined by the large volume of cheque bounce cases. (AI-generated image)

Quoting a Latin maxim meaning, “hasty justice is the stepmother of misfortune,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently stressed the need to strike a balance between speedy trials and procedural fairness while dealing with cheque bounce cases.

Justice Anoop Chitkara began the judgment on March 10 with the words, “Wait, and it withers, rush, and it dies. Only through prudence justice survives.”

Justice Anoop Chitkara observed that despite the country’s progress in digital payments, the paper cheque continues to remain in use. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Anoop Chitkara observed that despite the country’s progress in digital payments, the paper cheque continues to remain in use. (Image is enhanced using AI)

The high court made the observations while hearing a revision petition arising from a cheque bounce dispute involving Rs 19.49 lakh under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

“The Latin maxim Festinatio justitiae est noverca infortunii means hasty justice is the stepmother of misfortune. Therefore, justice should be fast enough to heal, yet slow enough to hear.. Since haste in justice is a denial of justice, the justice should not be too fast to miss a lie, nor too slow to let it die,” the high court said.