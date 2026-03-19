From Rs 18 lakh to Rs 1 crore: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court increased payout by 450% for 6-year-old’s life altering injury

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has awarded Rs 99.93 lakh in compensation to a six-year-old girl who suffered 92 percent permanent disability due to electrocution, and said that a girl child now aged about ten years has a right to lead a healthy, happy, and dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

While hearing a survivor’s plea who challenged the Nigam’s Rs 18.92 lakh compensation amount, a division bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri ordered the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (Nigam) to pay increased compensation to the girl.

“The petitioner, a girl child now aged about ten years, has a right to lead a healthy, happy, and dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the court said on March 16.