Punjab and Haryana HC ends 36-year wait, orders seller to honour 1990 property deal at original rate

A bench of Justice Virinder Aggarwal ordered “specific performance” of the agreement, a legal remedy that means the seller must go ahead and complete the deal as originally promised, instead of merely paying compensation. (File Photo)

Bringing an end to a legal battle spanning more than three decades, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday upheld orders directing the completion of a 1990 land deal, granting relief to the buyer after 36 years.

A bench of Justice Virinder Aggarwal ordered “specific performance” of the agreement, a legal remedy that means the seller must go ahead and complete the deal as originally promised, instead of merely paying compensation.

The bench dismissed the appeal filed by Desa Singh against Rawail Singh (since deceased, now represented through legal heirs). The court directed the appellant to execute the sale deed within one month of the buyer depositing the remaining payment in the trial court. If he fails to do so, the court can step in and get the sale deed executed.