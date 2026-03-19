‘Chop off every tree in Punjab’: Chief Justice Sheel Nagu snaps at power substation for choosing a dense green area

The sharp remark came as the bench pressed the corporation on why large-scale tree felling was necessary when other options could be explored. (File photo)

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu remarked sharply Thursday while hearing a plea related to the setting up of power substations, as the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up a batch of applications seeking permission for large-scale tree felling.

The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Berry, made the remarks during submissions by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation, which requested the cutting of hundreds of trees to establish and upgrade substations.

“Cut all the trees… chop off every tree in Punjab,” said Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

“You’ve chosen the area where the green cover is densest… Why can’t you choose open land?” the bench asked, adding that authorities appeared unwilling to acquire alternative land due to the cost involved.