‘Chop off every tree in Punjab’: Chief Justice Sheel Nagu snaps at power substation for choosing a dense green area

The Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped Punjab State Transmission Corporation over felling in dense green cover and questioned the Punjab forest corporation’s proposal to cut 60,000 trees.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhMar 19, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court tree fellingThe sharp remark came as the bench pressed the corporation on why large-scale tree felling was necessary when other options could be explored. (File photo)
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Chief Justice Sheel Nagu remarked sharply Thursday while hearing a plea related to the setting up of power substations, as the Punjab and Haryana High Court took up a batch of applications seeking permission for large-scale tree felling.

The Division Bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Berry, made the remarks during submissions by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation, which requested the cutting of hundreds of trees to establish and upgrade substations.

“Cut all the trees… chop off every tree in Punjab,” said Chief Justice Sheel Nagu.

“You’ve chosen the area where the green cover is densest… Why can’t you choose open land?” the bench asked, adding that authorities appeared unwilling to acquire alternative land due to the cost involved.

The sharp remark came as the bench pressed the corporation on why large-scale tree felling was necessary when other options could be explored.

Other pleas for tree felling

Separately, the bench took up an application by the Punjab Forest Corporation seeking permission to fell around 60,000 trees, and expressed concern about the scale and sought time for further arguments.

“Why do you need to cut 60,000 trees?” the bench asked, questioning the rationale behind such extensive felling.

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The bench also underscored the absence of detailed tree assessment reports in several applications. It said authorities must place on record the species, age, density, and whether any heritage trees were involved before permission could be considered.

In related matters, the bench heard submissions from multiple agencies, including Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which sought permission to cut 1,204 trees for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri rail line. The bench allowed the plea conditionally, directing the agency to demonstrate compliance with all conditions attached to the environmental clearances, including the compensatory afforestation condition.

The bench also examined other applications involving power infrastructure, directing the authorities to deposit compensatory afforestation amounts and seeking the state’s response on the availability of land for plantation.

In another case concerning a petrol pump along a national highway, the bench questioned the need to fell around 50 mature trees for constructing a service road. Observing that there seemed to be sufficient space between the existing trees, the bench asked the Centre to explore relaxing the norms to preserve them.

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“These trees are at least 50 to 100 years old… everything is possible if you want to do it,” the Chief Justice said.

The bench also dealt with a plea to cut 67 trees for access to a marriage palace, allowing it subject to the filing of photographs of the compensatory afforestation site.

In a separate application by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, permission was sought to fell 897 trees across multiple sites for development projects. The bench noted that 85 of these were heritage trees and flagged that the permission had been granted after an interim ban on tree cutting, indicating that the issue of contempt may arise.

Across cases, the bench stressed that approvals for tree felling would depend on the availability of land for compensatory afforestation, preferably in close proximity to the sites where trees are cut. Several applications were kept pending with directions to place additional material on record.

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The matter will be heard again on the next date.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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