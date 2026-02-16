Science student to 100% disability: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders university to pay Rs 1.37 crore after 12 years battle

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the appellant was only 23 years old on the date of the incident, with a bright future and a whole life to look forward to. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: More than a decade after a young science student’s life was irrevocably altered by a collapsing bathroom wall inside the campus at Desh Bhagat University in 2013, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held the institution accountable and awarded Rs 1.37 crore in compensation.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri allowed the appeal filed by one Sandeep Kaur, setting aside an earlier order that had dismissed her writ petition as not maintainable, and directed the varsity to pay the amount.

“Every student possesses a right to obtain education in a safe environment, free from physical hazards, and the same is a crucial aspect of Articles 21 (Protection of Life and Liberty) and 21A (Right to Education) of the Constitution. The corresponding duty to fulfil this right lies on the authorities charged with the function of running the institution,” the court said on February 13.