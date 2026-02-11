Punjab and Haryana HC seeks replies on detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s plea to attend Budget session

During the hearing, Singh’s counsel referred to the ongoing Budget Session, stating that the first phase was scheduled till the end of February and the second phase from March 9 to April 2. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday sought responses and adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, raising issues related to his participation in the ongoing Budget Session proceedings while under detention.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry considered submissions on urgency, parliamentary practice, and security concerns, and directed the respondents to file replies within 10 days. The matter will be taken up thereafter.

During the hearing, Singh’s counsel referred to the ongoing Budget Session, stating that the first phase was scheduled till the end of February and the second phase from March 9 to April 2. Singh’s counsel argued that legislative business was time-sensitive: the Budget would be examined by parliamentary committees before being returned to the House, and that limited time remained for participation.