‘Chand nikla’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court shielded man over post against woman on society WhatsApp group

It was alleged that a member of the housing society posted the woman’s photo on its WhatsApp group and passed a comment which she found to be lewd, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Representational image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently quashed a First Information Report (FIR) registered against a man over an objectionable remark posted in a housing society WhatsApp group while observing that the comment did not amount to obscenity, sexual harassment, or insult to the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal allowed the plea filed by the man who was booked after he posted the comment, “Jaane kitne dinon ke baad society me abb chand nikla (The moon has reappeared in the society after who knows how many days),” ostensibly in reference to a woman.