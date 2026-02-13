Punjab and Haryana High Court HC asks Punjab Police to share chargesheet with Senior Advocate Krishna Kumar Goyal in wife’s murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the Punjab Police to supply a copy of the chargesheet to Senior Advocate Krishna Kumar Goyal in the murder and burglary case involving the killing of his wife last year, so that he could point out any discrepancies in the investigation.

The direction was passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing matters arising out of multiple FIRs involving advocates and their families.

Deputy Advocate General Salil Sabhlok, appearing for the Punjab Police, informed the court that the chargesheet under Section 193(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was presented on February 12 before a court at SAS Nagar, Mohali, against three accused in the murder case.

Sabhlok said the Mohali court has taken cognisance of the challan and that further investigation is continuing as certain forensic reports, including a viscera report, are awaited. A supplementary police report would be filed, if required, he added.

Sabhlok submitted that all three accused have been arrested and are in custody. He said recoveries effected during the investigation form part of the court record and that the earlier grievance regarding the alleged non-recovery of gold articles had been addressed to the extent possible.

Addressing the bench, Goyal, a former additional advocate general of Punjab, termed the investigation “shady” and alleged that certain crucial leads had not been pursued.

He submitted that some of those named in statements had not been made accused despite repeated representations to the SSP. He said the victim’s family did not wish to obstruct the probe but sought a copy of the challan to point out any deficiencies and assist the court.

The bench permitted the complainant or his son-in-law, a doctor at AIIMS, and a complainant in one of the FIRs to file a reply within two weeks, highlighting any discrepancies in the investigation.

Mohali theft case

In the second FIR relating to a theft reported in January 2025, the law officer said the investigation is still underway. He told the bench that about 19 to 20 people had been examined during the investigation.

Two men, Vishnu and Sanjay Kumar, were nominated as accused after the complainant recorded a supplementary statement on January 31. Vishnu was arrested from SAS Nagar, Mohali, while Sanjay Kumar was arrested from Bihar and brought on transit remand.

However, Sabhlok said call detail records showed that Sanjay Kumar had not visited the crime scene on the relevant date. Vishnu’s mobile location showed his presence in Sector 66, Mohali, during certain dates, but he claimed he was working as a painter at a neighbouring house.

Fingerprints of both were obtained and sent for comparison, but no match was found with the prints lifted from the spot. He said neither of the two has been cleared, and the investigation against them continues.

The court was also informed that a regular departmental inquiry has been initiated against ASI Bupinder Singh for delay and laxity in investigating the theft case, and that the probe is now being handled by the SHO concerned. Sabhlok sought four weeks’ time to present the outcome of the current investigation to the court.