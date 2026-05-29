Court dismisses PIL against Nehru Sidhant Kendra, says it furthers Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideals

The petitioner has not brought on record any illegal or adverse activity carried which could be adverse to the teachings of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. (Express archive)

Observing that the Nehru Sidhant Kendra was actively providing scholarships, free education, and vocational training to the weaker sections in line with Jawaharlal Nehru’s ideals, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging misuse of land allotted to the trust in Ludhiana, holding that the constructions were duly approved.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry observed that the PIL failed to establish any illegal or objectionable activity run by the trust that was contrary to the teachings and ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru.

“The reply filed by respondent No.2 (Improvement Trust, Ludhiana)clearly highlighted numerous social and charitable activities carried out in providing scholarships, free education, vocational courses to the socially and economically weaker sections, children of war veterans who died in harness and carrying out various declamations, debates etc. from time to time in order to propagate the ideals and teachings of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru,” the May 26 order noted.