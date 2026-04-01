Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Punjab on illegal liquor vends near highways

Manjeet Singh said on-site consumption at these vends was leading to drunk driving, road accidents and public nuisance. (Credits: Unsplash)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Punjab Government and directed it to file an affidavit in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale illegal operation of liquor vends within the prohibited 500-metre distance of national and state highways in Fazilka district.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry heard the petition filed by Manjeet Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Mohkam Araiyan (West) village under the Jalalabad (West) tehsil. The petition was argued by his counsel, Advocate Kuldip Singh.

Manjeet Singh, through the PIL, contended that more than 60 liquor vends are operating illegally along the Abohar-Fazilka-Jalalabad roads and other highways, in blatant violation of the Supreme Court judgment in State of Tamil Nadu vs K. Balu & Anr. (2016).