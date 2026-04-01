Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Punjab on illegal liquor vends near highways

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab Government to ensure strict compliance with the apex court order over liquor vends near highways.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhApr 1, 2026 03:23 PM IST
Punjab liquorManjeet Singh said on-site consumption at these vends was leading to drunk driving, road accidents and public nuisance. (Credits: Unsplash)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Punjab Government and directed it to file an affidavit in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale illegal operation of liquor vends within the prohibited 500-metre distance of national and state highways in Fazilka district.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry heard the petition filed by Manjeet Singh, a 25-year-old resident of Mohkam Araiyan (West) village under the Jalalabad (West) tehsil. The petition was argued by his counsel, Advocate Kuldip Singh.

Manjeet Singh, through the PIL, contended that more than 60 liquor vends are operating illegally along the Abohar-Fazilka-Jalalabad roads and other highways, in blatant violation of the Supreme Court judgment in State of Tamil Nadu vs K. Balu & Anr. (2016).

Manjeet Singh submitted a detailed list of 29 specific illegal vends, along with photographs showing their locations within 500 metres of the highways, many of them directly visible, accessible, and situated near bus stands, gurdwaras, schools and religious places.

Also Read | Chandigarh okays Excise Policy 2026-27, liquor set to be costlier

The petitioner stated that he had sent three detailed representations, dated January 12, 2026, February 4, 2026, and February 10, 2026, to the authorities, including the chief minister and the Excise Department, but no action was taken.

He argued that on-site consumption at these vends was leading to drunk driving, road accidents and public nuisance, violating the fundamental right to life and safety under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The petition also prays for a special inspection and survey of all liquor vends in Fazilka district, for the immediate removal of those operating illegally within the prohibited zone, and for strict action against unlicensed shops.

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During the hearing, Advocate Kuldip Singh drew the court’s attention to paragraph 24 of the Supreme Court judgment, which categorically prohibits:

  •  Grant of new liquor licences along national and state highways;
  • Any liquor shop that is visible from, directly accessible from, or situated within 500 metres of the outer edge of a national or state highway;
  • Strict enforcement by chief secretaries and directors general of police, with responsibility fixed on district collectors and superintendents of police, and fortnightly monitoring.

The state counsel did not dispute that the Supreme Court directions continue to remain in force and are also reflected in Punjab’s excise policy.

The bench observed that the matter raises a serious public cause and directed Punjab to ensure strict compliance with the apex court order henceforth and granted eight weeks to file its detailed affidavit.

The matter has now been posted for further hearing after the stipulated period.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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