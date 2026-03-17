‘Groundwater depletion alarming, how can extraction exceed recharge’: HC questions free power misuse

Bench flags policy deviation, seeks CGWB response; PIL by Tarn Taran resident flags 24x7 unmetered supply without policy

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana HC groundwater extractionThe petitioner also relied on research indicating that continuous free power supply leads to overuse of groundwater. (Photo generated using AI)
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“How can you extract more groundwater than what is available?” The Punjab and Haryana high court asked on Tuesday, expressing concern over depleting water levels while hearing a PIL alleging misuse of free electricity for agricultural tubewells.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a petition filed by Balraj Singh Sandhu, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district, through advocate Gurnoor Singh Sandhu, challenging the supply of 24-hour free and unmetered electricity to many agricultural consumers in violation of state policy.

The court was told that despite a policy restricting free power supply to about eight hours during the paddy season, around 300 agricultural connections in Patti subdivision alone were allegedly drawing electricity round the clock. The figure emerged from a reply furnished by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to an RTI application filed by the petitioner.

Appearing in person during the hearing, the petitioner submitted that such unregulated 24-hour supply, without any formal policy backing, was leading to excessive groundwater extraction and undue burden on the power system. He pointed out that PSPCL itself had admitted it was unable to disconnect these connections due to opposition from farmers and consumers.

The petitioner further argued that the issue was not confined to one subdivision but extended across Punjab, where similar connections had been granted to selected consumers. He contended that this selective and unregulated supply was in direct contrast to the state’s notified policy and was accelerating groundwater depletion.

Referring to a report of the Central Groundwater Board, he submitted that Punjab’s groundwater extraction had already reached unsustainable levels, with large parts of the state falling in the “over-exploited” category. In the Patti area itself, groundwater extraction was stated to be as high as 236%, placing it in the most critical zone.

The bench observed that such over-extraction would be “deleterious for the coming generation” and sought to examine whether expert input was required. It directed the Central Groundwater Board, arrayed as a respondent, to file a detailed reply, including any recommendations on curbing excessive groundwater exploitation in the state.

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The petitioner also relied on research indicating that continuous free power supply leads to overuse of groundwater, higher borewell intensity and a declining water table, arguing that the policy of unmetered electricity had wider environmental consequences.

During the hearing, it also emerged that while the state had framed its policy in the early 2000s to provide limited-duration free electricity for agriculture, no policy existed for the 24-hour supply being availed by certain consumers.

The bench noted that while the issue before it pertained to a limited geographical area, the larger concern of groundwater depletion and equitable use of natural resources—linked to the right to environment under Article 21—required serious consideration.

It allowed time to the Central Groundwater Board to place its response on record before proceeding further.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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