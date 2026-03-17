‘Groundwater depletion alarming, how can extraction exceed recharge’: HC questions free power misuse

The petitioner also relied on research indicating that continuous free power supply leads to overuse of groundwater. (Photo generated using AI)

“How can you extract more groundwater than what is available?” The Punjab and Haryana high court asked on Tuesday, expressing concern over depleting water levels while hearing a PIL alleging misuse of free electricity for agricultural tubewells.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a petition filed by Balraj Singh Sandhu, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district, through advocate Gurnoor Singh Sandhu, challenging the supply of 24-hour free and unmetered electricity to many agricultural consumers in violation of state policy.

The court was told that despite a policy restricting free power supply to about eight hours during the paddy season, around 300 agricultural connections in Patti subdivision alone were allegedly drawing electricity round the clock. The figure emerged from a reply furnished by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to an RTI application filed by the petitioner.