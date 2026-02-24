Death abetment case: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to woman who ‘befriended’ bouncer on Instagram

Punjab and Haryana HC News: The Punjab and Haryana High court noted that the petitioner has disclosed in her statement that she started maintaining a relationship with the victim and started demanding money and costly gifts from him. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently denied bail to a woman who allegedly abetted a bouncer to kill himself after befriending him through Instagram, observing that she has been named in another similar case.

Justice Manisha Batra was hearing the second bail application filed by the woman, Priya, on February 18, who allegedly compelled a bouncer, Dimple, to kill himself after he failed to fuliful her demands.

Taking into consideration the nature of the accusations, the quantum of sentence which the conviction may entail and the attendant facts and circumstances, this Court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner does not deserve to be released on bail,” the high court said while noting that the petitioner was having three Instagram IDs.