2 mothers, 1 certificate: Why high court questioned stepmother’s name in CBSE records

The biological mother of the minor child passed away on May 14, 2009, and her father remarried in April 2010. (Ai-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a father’s plea seeking correction of his daughter’s CBSE and school records by restoring her late biological mother’s name in place of the stepmother.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, noting that the father had not followed the prescribed CBSE procedure, held that the plea was premature and not maintainable.

“This Court posed a specific query to learned counsel for the respondent No.5 as to how the name of the stepmother could be substituted in place of the biological mother in the school and CBSE records of the minor child. However, learned counsel has not been able to satisfactorily answer the said query,” the May 26 order noted.