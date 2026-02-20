Haryana, Punjab DGPs face HC contempt for failure to enforce apex court arrest norms

Punjab and Haryana HC notice targets DGPs and Chief Secretaries for alleged failure to follow Supreme Court arrest safeguards in Arnesh Kumar ruling.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readChandigarhFeb 20, 2026 07:22 AM IST
punjab and haryana hcPunjab and Haryana High Court issues show-cause notices to DGPs and Chief Secretaries over alleged non-compliance with Supreme Court arrest guidelines. (Source: Express Archives)
In a sharp indictment of the top administrative and police leadership of Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued show cause notices to the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of both states for alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s arrest safeguards laid down in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar.

The order was passed on February 18 by Justice Sudeepti Sharma. The judge noted that despite categorical directions issued by the Supreme Court on July 2, 2014, contempt petitions continue to be filed alleging violations of the safeguards against unnecessary arrests. Describing the situation as “very unfortunate”, the court observed that compliance affidavits filed by the states in such matters often amounted to admissions of disobedience.

In the landmark ruling, the Supreme Court had directed all state governments to ensure that police officers do not automatically arrest accused persons in offences punishable with imprisonment up to seven years, including under Section 498-A of the IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The guidelines require police officers to satisfy themselves about the necessity of arrest under Section 41 of the CrPC, prepare a checklist before arrest, and forward reasons and supporting material to the magistrate. Magistrates were also directed not to authorise detention mechanically and to record reasons before granting remand. The apex court had ordered that copies of the judgment be forwarded to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories, as well as to the Registrar Generals of High Courts, for onward transmission and strict compliance.

Referring to these directions, Justice Sudeepti Sharma observed that contempt petitions are frequently filed for alleged disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling against both Punjab and Haryana. Although the present petition was directed against Haryana, the court impleaded the State of Punjab as well, noting that similar allegations of non-compliance arise there too. On the court’s query, Ravneet Singh Joshi, Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, accepted notice on behalf of the state. The matter has been listed for March 19.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

 

