Punjab DGP tells HC Mohali SSP facing action for security lapse during PM visit

Court asks Punjab DGP to file affidavit on three-year cap on tenure of senior officers, progress in Mohali court attack probe and action on extortion calls

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 12:31 PM IST
punjab and haryana hcThe court directed the DGP to state in an affidavit what action had been taken on these complaints and whether any complainant had been physically harmed after informing the police. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday questioned why the three-year tenure policy for police officers is limited to lower ranks and asked the Punjab government to consider extending it to officers of the rank of inspector and above.

A division bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda was hearing a court-initiated public interest litigation on organised crime and law and order in Punjab.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, appearing through video conferencing, informed the court that a security review of protectees had been initiated to free manpower for patrolling and law and order duties. He also said a manpower audit was being conducted in the state.

The court noted that instructions issued on May 21, 2020, mandate a maximum posting of three years in a district for police personnel from the rank of constable to inspector. It observed that it was “strange” that the policy applied only to lower ranks and said a similar approach should be adopted for senior officers.

The bench directed the DGP to file an affidavit on whether officers of the rank of inspector and above who have stayed in a district for three years at a stretch would be transferred in terms of the policy.

On the Mohali court complex incident, the DGP informed the court that the charge sheet had been filed on February 7, 2026. He sought time to place a copy of the charge sheet on record and to produce the case diary to show the progress of the investigation from the registration of the FIR to the filing of the charge sheet.

The court was also informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Harmandeep Singh Hans is facing disciplinary proceedings in connection with the security lapse during the Prime Minister’s visit on January 20, 2022. The state sought time to apprise the court of the status of the disciplinary proceedings.

Story continues below this ad

Amicus curiae Tanu Bedi told the court she had been receiving calls from people who had received extortion threats and wished to intervene in the matter. The DGP said a helpline had been set up on January 21, 2026, to report extortion calls and threats, and 279 calls had been received so far.

The court directed the DGP to state in an affidavit what action had been taken on these complaints and whether any complainant had been physically harmed after informing the police.

The principal secretary (jails), Punjab, was also directed to file a status report on measures taken to strengthen jail security in terms of earlier court orders.

The matter will be heard next on February 18.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Allu Arjun
Alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts for meeting Allu Arjun goes viral; Pushpa co-actor dismiss claims: 'He eats with the production boys'
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
blood sugar
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
Samsung Unpacked 2026
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
After Microsoft, Amazon plans to launch new content marketplace for AI training: Report
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement