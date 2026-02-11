Punjab DGP tells HC Mohali SSP facing action for security lapse during PM visit

The court directed the DGP to state in an affidavit what action had been taken on these complaints and whether any complainant had been physically harmed after informing the police. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday questioned why the three-year tenure policy for police officers is limited to lower ranks and asked the Punjab government to consider extending it to officers of the rank of inspector and above.

A division bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda was hearing a court-initiated public interest litigation on organised crime and law and order in Punjab.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, appearing through video conferencing, informed the court that a security review of protectees had been initiated to free manpower for patrolling and law and order duties. He also said a manpower audit was being conducted in the state.