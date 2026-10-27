Punjab chief secretary fined Rs 1 lakh, summoned by court in DA arrears case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha for the state government’s failure to file a reply in a contempt petition over non-payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to government employees and pensioners.

The court has directed Sinha to appear in person on November 3 and explain the steps taken to comply with its earlier orders.

During a hearing that lasted nearly an hour, the court expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to submit its response in the matter. It directed the chief secretary to file a reply detailing the action taken so far and specify a timeline for complete compliance with the court’s directions.