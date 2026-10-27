Punjab chief secretary fined Rs 1 lakh, summoned by court in DA arrears case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a contempt petition over non-payment of dearness allowance arrears to government employees and pensioners.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 02:01 PM IST
Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha DA arrearsPunjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha will have to detail the measures taken to implement the earlier high court judgment and inform the court when the outstanding directions will be carried out.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha for the state government’s failure to file a reply in a contempt petition over non-payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears to government employees and pensioners.

The court has directed Sinha to appear in person on November 3 and explain the steps taken to comply with its earlier orders.

During a hearing that lasted nearly an hour, the court expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to submit its response in the matter. It directed the chief secretary to file a reply detailing the action taken so far and specify a timeline for complete compliance with the court’s directions.

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Also Read | Why Punjab AAP government is in a catch-22 situation on DA dues

What August 3 order said

The development comes amid a prolonged legal battle over the payment of DA and dearness relief (DR) arrears, with employees and pensioners alleging that the state government has failed to implement the high court’s directions despite the expiry of the stipulated deadline.

On August 3, a division bench of the high court had directed the Punjab government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to release all pending DA/DR instalments to employees and pensioners at the rates applicable to members of the All India Services serving in Punjab, in accordance with the central government pattern.

The court had ordered that the dues be released within a fortnight and directed that unpaid amounts would attract simple interest at six per cent per annum from the expiry of the deadline until payment. It had also asked the chief secretary to ensure compliance and submit an affidavit by August 31.

Also Read | Punjab has money for DA arrears, employees say. Do the numbers back them up?

When state moved Supreme Court

The order followed a series of legal proceedings over the state’s decision to defer payment of accumulated dues. The dispute involves arrears running into thousands of crores of rupees and affects a large number of serving employees and pensioners.

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The court had also restrained the state government from undertaking what it termed “unproductive” expenditure, including large-scale advertising campaigns in print and social media, until the outstanding dues were cleared.

However, the government did not meet the deadline, prompting employees and pensioners to move contempt proceedings alleging wilful disobedience of the court’s directions.

The state subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the August 3 judgment. The status of its appeal also came under scrutiny after the high court was informed that the special leave petition remained defective before the Supreme Court Registry, despite an earlier statement by the chief secretary that the defects had been removed.

Also Read | DA arrears: Punjab moves SC, says not ‘lawfully possible’ to pay Rs 14,191 cr in 15 days

Onus on Sinha

The high court had taken a serious view of the discrepancy and initiated separate proceedings concerning the alleged misstatement. The government has maintained that it has approached the Supreme Court against the order.

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The latest direction puts the onus on the state’s top bureaucrat to explain the delay and place a clear compliance plan before the court. Sinha will have to detail the measures taken to implement the earlier judgment and inform the court when the outstanding directions will be fully carried out.

The matter will come up for further hearing on November 3.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

 

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