HC extends tree-felling curbs to Haryana, stays axing of 5,000 trees for NH project

The Punjab and Haryana High Court bench sought details on afforestation and realignment, and flagged the low forest cover in Punjab and Haryana.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
5 min readChandigarhApr 1, 2026 04:30 PM IST
HC extends tree-felling curbs to Haryana, stays axing of 5,000 trees for NH projectOpposing the plea, the counsel for the NHAI said the project had received all necessary approvals and was critical for decongesting traffic and facilitating defence movement.(File Photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday said it would pass an order similar to its December 24, 2025, direction and extend the requirement of prior judicial permission for tree felling—already imposed in Punjab—to Haryana as well, while restraining authorities from cutting any of the around 5,000 trees proposed to be axed for a National Highway project.

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Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by senior advocate Anand Chhibbar, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry flagged environmental concerns and said no trees would be cut till further orders.

The court also directed the counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to seek instructions on the availability of land in the vicinity for afforestation and to place on record all realignment proposals considered by its technical team for the project.

The PIL alleges that the proposed highway—part of NH-205A—would lead to large-scale felling of fully grown trees across Punjab and Haryana, including green belts and areas such as the Panchkula Golf Course. Chhibbar submitted that around 5,500 trees were likely to be cut, including about 2,500 in Punjab and nearly 3,000 in Panchkula, apart from an estimated 2,000 more in Sector 1A.

Also Read | ‘Chop off every tree in Punjab’: Chief Justice Sheel Nagu snaps at power substation for choosing a dense green area

He told the court that the tender for the project had been awarded in “tearing hurry” and warned that once the trees were cut, “it is history” with no effective remedial measure possible.

Arguing against the project alignment, Chhibbar said two parallel highways already exist in the area, and the new road lacked “rational nexus” to its stated objective. “They want to build another highway in between…only to bypass a turn near Zirakpur,” he submitted, adding that the project would cut through green belts, farms, and forest areas.

He further contended that compensatory afforestation proposed in Ferozepur, over 300 km away, had “no logical semblance” to the ecological loss in Panchkula and adjoining areas. “Afforestation has to be in the same vicinity. Here, the only land identified is far away, near the Pakistan border,” he said.

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Citing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, Chhibbar argued that the project undermined national commitments on forest cover and ecological balance. He also referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment to contend that courts could direct realignment to protect green belts.

Bypass meant to reduce travel time: NHAI

Opposing the plea, the counsel for the NHAI said the project had received all necessary approvals and was critical for decongesting traffic and facilitating defence movement. The proposed road, he said, was part of a larger ring road plan to ease congestion at Zirakpur and surrounding areas.

“There are multiple congestion points… vehicles have to pass through underpasses and city traffic. This bypass is meant to decongest and reduce travel time,” the NHAI counsel submitted, adding that alternative alignments had been studied but found unfeasible.

He said about 5,000 trees would be affected, but claimed mitigation measures were in place, including afforestation for which funds had been deposited and land identified. The project, he added, would largely be elevated “on single pillars” to minimise damage, with plantation planned beneath.

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Also Read | ‘Will any trees be left?’: HC seeks photos before considering pleas to fell trees for projects in Punjab

On the court’s query regarding the availability of land near the project site for compensatory afforestation, the NHAI counsel sought time to obtain instructions, stating that suitable land was limited in the region.

‘No cutting of trees till further orders’

The bench, however, expressed concern over the environmental cost. Referring to forest cover data, it noted that Haryana has around 3.65 per cent forest cover, while Punjab’s stands at about 3.67 per cent, underscoring the need to preserve existing green areas. “It is irreversible,” the Chief Justice observed, questioning whether realignment options had been adequately explored.

During the hearing, the Bench made it clear that no work leading to tree felling would be permitted. “No cutting of trees would be done till further orders,” it said, adding that any violation would invite contempt.

Accepting the petitioner’s request, the court said it would extend the requirement of prior judicial permission for tree felling to Haryana as well in this case.

The matter will be taken up after two weeks.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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