HC extends tree-felling curbs to Haryana, stays axing of 5,000 trees for NH project

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday said it would pass an order similar to its December 24, 2025, direction and extend the requirement of prior judicial permission for tree felling—already imposed in Punjab—to Haryana as well, while restraining authorities from cutting any of the around 5,000 trees proposed to be axed for a National Highway project.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by senior advocate Anand Chhibbar, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry flagged environmental concerns and said no trees would be cut till further orders.

The court also directed the counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to seek instructions on the availability of land in the vicinity for afforestation and to place on record all realignment proposals considered by its technical team for the project.

The PIL alleges that the proposed highway—part of NH-205A—would lead to large-scale felling of fully grown trees across Punjab and Haryana, including green belts and areas such as the Panchkula Golf Course. Chhibbar submitted that around 5,500 trees were likely to be cut, including about 2,500 in Punjab and nearly 3,000 in Panchkula, apart from an estimated 2,000 more in Sector 1A.

He told the court that the tender for the project had been awarded in “tearing hurry” and warned that once the trees were cut, “it is history” with no effective remedial measure possible.

Arguing against the project alignment, Chhibbar said two parallel highways already exist in the area, and the new road lacked “rational nexus” to its stated objective. “They want to build another highway in between…only to bypass a turn near Zirakpur,” he submitted, adding that the project would cut through green belts, farms, and forest areas.

He further contended that compensatory afforestation proposed in Ferozepur, over 300 km away, had “no logical semblance” to the ecological loss in Panchkula and adjoining areas. “Afforestation has to be in the same vicinity. Here, the only land identified is far away, near the Pakistan border,” he said.

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Citing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, Chhibbar argued that the project undermined national commitments on forest cover and ecological balance. He also referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment to contend that courts could direct realignment to protect green belts.

Bypass meant to reduce travel time: NHAI

Opposing the plea, the counsel for the NHAI said the project had received all necessary approvals and was critical for decongesting traffic and facilitating defence movement. The proposed road, he said, was part of a larger ring road plan to ease congestion at Zirakpur and surrounding areas.

“There are multiple congestion points… vehicles have to pass through underpasses and city traffic. This bypass is meant to decongest and reduce travel time,” the NHAI counsel submitted, adding that alternative alignments had been studied but found unfeasible.

He said about 5,000 trees would be affected, but claimed mitigation measures were in place, including afforestation for which funds had been deposited and land identified. The project, he added, would largely be elevated “on single pillars” to minimise damage, with plantation planned beneath.

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On the court’s query regarding the availability of land near the project site for compensatory afforestation, the NHAI counsel sought time to obtain instructions, stating that suitable land was limited in the region.

‘No cutting of trees till further orders’

The bench, however, expressed concern over the environmental cost. Referring to forest cover data, it noted that Haryana has around 3.65 per cent forest cover, while Punjab’s stands at about 3.67 per cent, underscoring the need to preserve existing green areas. “It is irreversible,” the Chief Justice observed, questioning whether realignment options had been adequately explored.

During the hearing, the Bench made it clear that no work leading to tree felling would be permitted. “No cutting of trees would be done till further orders,” it said, adding that any violation would invite contempt.

Accepting the petitioner’s request, the court said it would extend the requirement of prior judicial permission for tree felling to Haryana as well in this case.

The matter will be taken up after two weeks.