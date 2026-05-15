Man spots dead bee in Domino’s pizza, Punjab consumer court orders Rs 10,000 aid for poor patients

Challenging the district commission’s order before the state consumer forum, Domino’s argued the complaint was based on unverified allegations and unauthenticated photos. (AI-generated image)

Consumer court news: A routine food order went awry for a Punjab consumer after he allegedly spotted a dead bee in his Domino’s pizza, which eventually took the fast-food company to the doors of the consumer commission. Holding the fast-food giant accountable for serving an “unhygienic food item”, the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now directed Jubilant Food Works Limited and Domino’s Pizza India to deposit Rs 10,000 with the PGI Poor Patient Welfare Fund.

However, it set aside an earlier district commission order granting the customer Rs 1 lakh compensation.

A bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary (president) and Simarjot Kaur (member) was hearing an appeal filed by Jubilant Food Works and Domino’s Pizza India against a June 5, 2025 decision of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, SAS Nagar (Mohali).