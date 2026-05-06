‘Insurer only interested in premiums’: Punjab consumer body orders Rs 35 lakh relief to widow after claim denied wrongly

Mangat Rai had purchased a life insurance policy from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company in 2016, with a sum assured of Rs 35 lakh. He died just four months later. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: A widow’s seven-year fight for her late husband’s life insurance payout has led the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to order Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited to pay her Rs 35 lakh, holding that the company had wrongly rejected the claim on flimsy grounds of “non-disclosure.”

A bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary (president) and Vishav Kant Garg (member) was hearing a complaint filed by Reeta Rani, who challenged the insurer’s decision to repudiate a policy claim following the death of her husband, Mangat Rai.

The matter had earlier reached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which had on June 2, 2025, remanded the case back for fresh consideration on the limited issue of alleged concealment of material facts.