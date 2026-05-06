‘Insurer only interested in premiums’: Punjab consumer body orders Rs 35 lakh relief to widow after claim denied wrongly

Consumer forum news: A widow’s seven-year fight for her late husband’s life insurance payout has led the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to order Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited to pay her Rs 35 lakh, holding that the company had wrongly rejected the claim on flimsy grounds of “non-disclosure.”
A bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary (president) and Vishav Kant Garg (member) was hearing a complaint filed by Reeta Rani, who challenged the insurer’s decision to repudiate a policy claim following the death of her husband, Mangat Rai.
The matter had earlier reached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which had on June 2, 2025, remanded the case back for fresh consideration on the limited issue of alleged concealment of material facts.
“In the given circumstances of the present case, the said judgment is fully applicable because it reveals from the act of the OP (the opposite party company) that they were only interested in earning the premiums and at the time of its liability, they had repudiated the claim on baseless grounds, having no justification. In the present case also, the OP was not having any justified reasoning to repudiate the claim of the Complainant,” the state consumer commission said April 28.
“The reasoning of the insurer while repudiating the claim is not justified,” the consumer commission held, concluding that the complainant was entitled to the full insurance amount along with interest.
Death, claim, rejection
Mangat Rai had purchased a life insurance policy, ‘BSLI Protect @ Ease Plan’ from the insurer on November 12, 2016, with a sum assured of Rs 35 lakh.
He died just four months later, on March 13, 2017, due to drowning in the Bhakra Canal near Sirsa.
Following his death, his widow filed claims under two policies.
While the insurer settled an earlier policy issued in 2007, it rejected the claim under the 2016 policy through a letter dated July 6, 2017.
The company alleged that the insured had failed to disclose existing insurance policies taken from other companies, which, according to it, amounted to suppression of material facts.
Reeta Rani contested this, stating that her husband had not concealed any information and that the proposal form had been filled by the insurer’s agent without properly explaining its contents.
Remand, fresh consideration
The dispute first resulted in a partial victory for the complainant in July 2020, when the state consumer commission directed payment of the claim.
However, both parties challenged that order before the national consumer commission, which remanded the case in June 2025 for fresh adjudication, specifically on whether there had been deliberate concealment.
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During the rehearing, both sides filed additional affidavits and evidence.
Was non-disclosure ‘material’?
The insurer argued that insurance contracts are based on the principle of utmost good faith and that failure to disclose multiple policies influenced its decision to issue the policy.
However, the consumer commission found that this argument did not hold up.
It noted that the proposal form was computer-generated and did not clearly establish whether the answers had been provided by the insured himself or filled in by the company’s representative.
It also observed that most entries were marked mechanically as “No” or “NA.”
Importantly, the consumer commission pointed out that the insurer itself had issued an earlier policy to the deceased and had full knowledge of it, yet did not acknowledge this while alleging concealment.
Financial capacity, nature of death
The state consumer commission further held that the insured’s financial capacity was never in doubt.
Records showed that he was running a small makeshift shop and earning over Rs 3 lakh annually, and that he had consistently paid premiums on all policies.
It also rejected any suggestion that multiple policies indicated foul play, noting that the death was accidental and undisputed.
It can never be assumed that somebody had “purchased so many insurance policies to commit suicide after two to three years,” the state consumer commission observed.
Reliance on Supreme Court ruling
In reaching its conclusion, the consumer commission relied on a recent Supreme Court judgment in Mahaveer Sharma vs Exide Life Insurance Company Limited (2025), which clarified that non-disclosure of other policies does not necessarily amount to suppression of material facts in life insurance cases, particularly where the death is accidental.
Applying this principle, the commission held that the omission, even if assumed, did not materially affect the insurer’s decision to underwrite the policy.
Strong words for insurer
The consumer commission also made a broader observation on industry practices, noting that insurers often readily accept premiums but later look for reasons to deny claims.
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It found that the company had “no justified reasoning” to reject the claim in this case.
Final directions
Allowing the complaint partly, the consumer commission directed the insurer to pay Rs 35 lakh under the policy, provide all applicable benefits, pay interest at 7 per cent per annum from November 28, 2018 (the date of filing the complaint) until realisation, and comply with the order within 45 days.
The order was reserved on March 3 and pronounced on April 28, bringing closure to a prolonged legal battle that travelled through multiple forums before finally being decided in favour of the consumer.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More