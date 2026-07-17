‘Delayed possession’: Builder ordered to refund Rs 80.38 lakh to Himachal homebuyers

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a real estate company to refund over Rs 80.38 lakh, along with 12 per cent annual interest, to two homebuyers for failing to complete construction of flats in a project in Himachal Pradesh within the promised timeline.

The Commission, comprising Justice Raj Shekhar Attri (President) and Member Preetinder Singh, also awarded Rs 75,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 35,000 towards litigation expenses.

“The conduct of the opposite parties in remaining absent from the proceedings and in not availing the opportunities afforded to them clearly demonstrates their lack of interest in contesting the claims raised by the complainants,” the Commission observed in its order on June 24/

“There is nothing on record that possession of the unit in question stood offered and delivered to the complainants. In these circumstances, we cannot make the complainants wait for an indefinite period, at the whims and fancies of the opposite parties. It is settled law that after expiry of the committed date of delivery of possession of the unit/plot, the buyers are at liberty to seek refund of the amount paid and that too with interest and compensation,” it added.

Complaint against Sushma Leisure Homes

According to the complaint, Surinder Kaur and Navdeep Singh Multani had booked a flat in Tower-8 of Sushma Leisure Homes Private Limited’s Sushma Elementa project in Kasauli.

A buyer’s agreement was executed on June 17, 2022, for a sale consideration of Rs 81.71 lakh. The complainants said they paid Rs 80.38 lakh by August 29, 2022, as a down payment, leaving only Rs 1.32 lakh payable at the time of possession. They further submitted that the developer had agreed to pay an assured rent of Rs 20,000 per month until possession, but stopped making payments from July 2024 onwards.

Also Read | Why Delhi consumer court ordered NCR housing society to refund over Rs 80 lakh to two flat buyers

During a visit to the project site in February 2026, the complainants found that Tower-8 had not been completed, with only foundation work in place, and that no proper approach road or promised infrastructure had been provided. They alleged that the developer’s conduct constituted a service deficiency and an unfair trade practice.

Story continues below this ad

Despite repeated representations, the complainants said the company neither completed the construction nor obtained the occupation or completion certificate nor handed over possession.

Demand for a refund

After the builder and its directors failed to appear despite service of notice, the Commission proceeded ex parte against them. No written statement or evidence was filed on their behalf.

At the final hearing, counsel for the complainants abandoned the primary relief seeking possession of the flat and instead pressed for a refund of the deposited amount with interest, citing the prolonged delay and uncertainty over completion of the project.

Allowing the complaint in part, the Commission directed the developer and its directors, jointly and severally, to refund Rs 80.38 lakh, with 12 per cent annual interest, from the respective deposit dates until realisation.

Story continues below this ad

The Commission also clarified that the builder would be at liberty to deduct any assured returns or monthly rent already paid to the complainants from the awarded amount.