Punjab challenges Bhakra Beas board’s move to release water beyond state’s share

The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had acted beyond its jurisdiction by directing the release of water to another state beyond the agreed share, arguing that the board’s role is limited to administration, maintenance, and operation of the projects.

Appearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, Punjab Advocate General M S Bedi said the state had challenged a series of BBMB decisions and communications, including minutes of meetings and a subsequent letter directing the release of water.

Bedi argued that the board had no authority to determine or alter water allocations between states. “BBMB can only carry out administration, maintenance and operation. It cannot decide the share of water between states,” he said, adding that the directions to release additional water were issued without jurisdiction and beyond the statutory framework governing the board.

According to Punjab, the decisions were reflected in the minutes of meetings held last year, dated April 23, April 30, and May 3, as well as a notification issued on April 24, 2025. The state has also challenged a letter issued by the board directing the release of water.

The advocate general said the decisions were based on technical committee and board meetings and resulted in directions to release water beyond the quantity agreed between the states. He told the bench that there had been no previous instance where water had been released to any state beyond its share without the consent of the concerned states.

“This has happened for the first time in history that BBMB has exceeded its jurisdiction,” Bedi argued.

The bench asked whether the issue effectively amounted to an inter-state dispute over water. Bedi responded that the present case did not involve a dispute between states but was a challenge to the authority exercised by the board itself.

He further submitted that a letter issued by the BBMB on April 24, 2025, initially stated that the release of water would be “subject to a bilateral decision of Punjab and Haryana”. However, another communication issued the same day removed this condition, which he described as arbitrary.

‘Reopening issues already adjudicated’

Senior counsel Rajesh Garg, appearing for the BBMB, opposed the maintainability of the petition and referred to earlier proceedings in the matter. He told the court that in a previous order, the high court had directed Punjab to abide by decisions taken in a meeting chaired by the Union home secretary and had indicated that the state could approach the central government under the relevant rules if it was aggrieved by any decision of the board.

Garg said the high court had reiterated this position while dismissing a review petition, and the Supreme Court had subsequently declined to interfere with those orders. According to him, the present petition effectively sought to reopen issues that had already been adjudicated.

He argued that the Supreme Court had upheld the high court’s approach and that the liberty granted by the apex court did not allow the state to challenge the same decisions again before the high court.

Responding to the submissions, the bench noted that the earlier orders had been affirmed by the Supreme Court and asked what liberty had been granted to the state in those proceedings.

Bedi maintained that the present challenge was different as the specific minutes of meetings and communications now under challenge had not been part of the earlier litigation. He also sought time to place judgments before the court on the question of maintainability and jurisdiction.

While the bench indicated that the matter could have been reserved for orders, it accepted the request of the advocate general and adjourned the case for further hearing next week.