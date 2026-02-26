Punjab Bar bodies defer strike after meeting with CJI Surya Kant over legal aid and ‘action plan’ cases

Bar leaders said all objections and proposals, including the possible restructuring or replacement of the existing system, would be placed before the committee for transparent consideration. (Express Photo)

Representatives of Bar Associations from across Punjab met Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in New Delhi Wednesday to press for action on their key demands, including concerns over the Legal Aid Defence Counsel system and the handling of action plan cases.

After what it described as a positive and constructive outcome of the meeting, the Joint Action Committee of all Bar Associations of Punjab announced that the proposed strike or protest would be deferred for the time being. The Committee said they would resume the agitation if the assurances did not translate into concrete action.

The delegation expressed gratitude to Justice Vikram Nath, Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, and Justice A G Masih for hearing their concerns alongside the Chief Justice and agreeing in principle to consider what they described as genuine issues raised by the Bar.