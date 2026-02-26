Punjab Bar bodies defer strike after meeting with CJI Surya Kant over legal aid and ‘action plan’ cases

Representatives of Bar Associations from across Punjab met Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in New Delhi Wednesday to press for action on their key demands, including concerns over the Legal Aid Defence Counsel system and the handling of action plan cases.
After what it described as a positive and constructive outcome of the meeting, the Joint Action Committee of all Bar Associations of Punjab announced that the proposed strike or protest would be deferred for the time being. The Committee said they would resume the agitation if the assurances did not translate into concrete action.
The delegation expressed gratitude to Justice Vikram Nath, Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, and Justice A G Masih for hearing their concerns alongside the Chief Justice and agreeing in principle to consider what they described as genuine issues raised by the Bar.
On the Legal Aid Defence Counsel system, the Chief Justice of India assured the representatives that a committee would be constituted within a week to examine the concerns. The committee will invite suggestions from all Bar Associations and the concerned authorities to improve and rationalise the legal aid mechanism.
Bar leaders said all objections and proposals, including the possible restructuring or replacement of the existing system, would be placed before the committee for transparent consideration. The panel is expected to submit its report within a reasonable timeframe.
Regarding action plan cases, Chief Justice Surya Kant clarified that the mechanism falls within the administrative jurisdiction of the Punjab High Court and that the Supreme Court cannot directly interfere in its case management.
However, CJI Kant assured the delegation that their memorandum would be forwarded to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appropriate consideration. A meeting of the executive committees of the Bar Associations is likely to be convened shortly to further deliberate.
Regarding the proposal to establish Gram Nyayalaya courts, the delegation was advised to take up the matter with the Punjab government and the Chief Justice of the Punjab High Court, in accordance with the law.
The Joint Action Committee also appreciated the efforts of Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, for facilitating the meeting and making the necessary arrangements.