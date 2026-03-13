Denied after 7 decades: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court refused 50 acres’ reward to man for father’s WWII gallantry

The petitioner, after seven decades, wants to encash his father’s medals with no explanation for the inordinate delay, the court finds. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Noting a delay of over seven decades in claiming a land reward of 50 acres, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a man’s plea challenging the central government’s omission in recording his father’s George Medals during World War II.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing a man’s plea challenging the Centre for its omission in recording two George medals awarded to his father over 70 years ago, robbing him of the entitled 50 acres of land for his services.

The father of the petitioner remained alive for almost five decades after participating in World War II, but did not lodge a claim, the court said.

The court underscored that discretion in condemning delay should be exercised judiciously and reasonably only when the claims are legally sustained. “Where illegality is manifest, it cannot be sustained on the sole ground of laches,” it added.