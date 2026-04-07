Punjab and Haryana High Court denies pre-arrest bail to woman, imposes Rs 50,000 fine for ‘misplaced adventurism’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the petitioner and a co-accused are specifically named in the FIR alleging cheating of Rs 18 lakh. (AI-generated image)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently took a stern view of repeated pre-arrest bail applications filed by a woman in a case related to alleged immigration fraud, labelling such attempts as “misplaced adventurism”.

While dismissing the woman’s second anticipatory bail plea, who is an accused in a Rs 18 lakh visa case, Justice Sumeet Goel imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 50,000, noting that such scams are often a front for the “growing menace” of human trafficking.

“Exemplary costs, in such a situation, are inevitable and necessary, so as to ensure that in litigation, as in the law which is rather practised in our country, there is no premium on such a misplaced adventurism,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its April 1 order.