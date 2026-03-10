‘No one risks daughter’s dignity to settle 30-year-old score’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects POCSO convict’s plea

The court stated that considering the tender age of both prosecutrices and the trauma they might have suffered, the delay in lodging the FIR is plausibly explained. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld a man’s conviction and the 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment awarded to him for the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl and the attempted sexual assault of another seven-year-old girl, while rejecting the claim that he had been falsely implicated due to a land dispute dating back to 1981.

A division bench of Justices Lisa Gill and Meenakshi I Mehta dismissed a plea by the accused challenging his 2016 conviction for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justices Lisa Gill and Meenakshi I Mehta dismissed the plea filed by the accused. (Image enhanced using AI) Justices Lisa Gill and Meenakshi I Mehta dismissed the plea filed by the accused. (Image enhanced using AI)

Disagreeing with the appellant’s claim that he was falsely implicated, the court said in its order on March 5, “In the normal course of events, no prudent person would stake the dignity of his/her daughter as well as the reputation and honour of his/her family, merely to take revenge, and that too, after almost three and a half decades.”