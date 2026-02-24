‘Every saint has a past’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to UAPA accused ‘in touch’ with Gurpatwant Pannun

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that Article 21 enshrines the right to Protection of Life and Liberty which also includes the right to speedy trial. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that criminals are not born but made and no individual is beyond redemption, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to a man booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and who has alleged links to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist of the US-based banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

A bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda was hearing a plea of one Harvinder Singh alias Prince and set aside the April 2, 2024, order of the trial court which had declined the bail.

“Criminals are not born out but made. The human potential in everyone is good and so, never write off any criminal as beyond redemption. This humanist fundamental is often missed when dealing with delinquents, juvenile and adult. Indeed, every saint has a past and every sinner a future,” said the court, referring to a Supreme Court verdict.