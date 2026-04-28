Granting relief in trans woman’s name change plea, Punjab and Haryana High Court leaves larger legal question open

The plea invoked protections under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act and related rules which recognise gender identity without mandating invasive procedures. (AI-generated image)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab School Education Board to expeditiously decide a transgender person’s request for a change of name and gender in official educational records, subject to the submission of required documents.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing a writ petition challenging procedural requirements imposed by the board for making such changes.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari disposed of the petition on April 22. Justice Kuldeep Tiwari disposed of the petition on April 22.

“In the event the petitioner furnishes the requisite medical certificate within a period of three weeks from today, they shall consider and decide her application for issuance of revised educational certificates reflecting the changed name and gender expeditiously, in accordance with law,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said on April 22.