Granting relief in trans woman’s name change plea, Punjab and Haryana High Court leaves larger legal question open
The transgender woman moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a request to update her name in school records was stalled due to a rule mandating the submission of a medical certificate and a Gazette notification.
Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab School Education Board to expeditiously decide a transgender person’s request for a change of name and gender in official educational records, subject to the submission of required documents.
Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing a writ petition challenging procedural requirements imposed by the board for making such changes.
Justice Kuldeep Tiwari disposed of the petition on April 22.
“In the event the petitioner furnishes the requisite medical certificate within a period of three weeks from today, they shall consider and decide her application for issuance of revised educational certificates reflecting the changed name and gender expeditiously, in accordance with law,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said on April 22.
The petitioner’s plea for recognition found partial relief but left a larger constitutional question unanswered.
Life between two names
Born on October 5, 1995, and assigned male at birth, the petitioner came to identify as a transgender person over time and chose another name that reflects who she is.
But the past remained etched in official records. Her school certificates, issued by the Punjab School Education Board, continued to list her former name and gender, creating a disconnect between her lived identity and her documented existence.
When her request for correction drew no response, she turned to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
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The rule that was challenged
At the centre of the case lay a procedural hurdle: Rule 2.1 of the Board’s instructions. The rule requires individuals seeking such changes to produce a medical certificate and publish their name change in the Gazette of the Government of India.
For the petitioner, this was more than paperwork. It was a question of principle.
Advocate Maninderjit Singh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that these requirements run counter to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India (2014), which affirmed the right to self-identify one’s gender.
Advocate Anshul Muwal, appearing for the board, stood by its framework.
The counsel said that the requirement of a medical certificate and gazette notification was “legal and reasonable” and aligned with statutory rules.
He, however, clarified that it had “no objection” to issuing revised certificates reflecting the changed name and gender, provided the requisite documents were furnished.
The petitioner signalled her willingness to comply with the existing requirements, including furnishing a medical certificate.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in turn, chose a pragmatic route.
Disposing of the petition, it directed that if the petitioner submits the requisite certificate within three weeks, the board must consider and decide her application expeditiously, in accordance with the law.
Question that lingers
What the high court did not decide may prove as significant as what it did.
The legality of Rule 2.1, the very provision that triggered the dispute, was left open to be tested in a future case.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court refrained from ruling on the legality of the impugned Rule 2.1, leaving the question open for adjudication “in an appropriate case”.
The case sits at the intersection of evolving rights and entrenched systems. While the law increasingly recognises the autonomy of gender identity, institutional processes often still require documentation that can feel at odds with that autonomy.
For the transgender woman, the journey is not yet complete. But the court’s direction brings her a step closer to aligning her official records with her identity, a reminder that, sometimes, the most personal battles unfold in the most procedural of spaces.
The case touches upon evolving jurisprudence around transgender rights in India, particularly the balance between administrative procedures and the right to self-identification recognised by the Supreme Court and codified in statutory law.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More