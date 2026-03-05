75% disabled woman wins legal battle against husband: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court moved case 75 km closer to her

Considering the transfer application relating to the matrimonial dispute, the courts consider various factors, such as the child born from the wedlock, financial capacity of the spouses, and the profession of the spouses, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Considering the 75 per cent disability of a woman locked in a matrimonial battle with her estranged husband, the Punjab and Haryana High Court transferred a case against her to the court where her plea seeking maintenance is pending.

Justice Archana Puri was hearing the plea of a woman with 75 per cent of “permanent muscular dystrophy” seeking the transfer of a petition filed by her husband at a family court in Derabassi, District SAS Nagar, citing the inconvenient distance of 75 kilometres, commuting to defend the case.

Justice Archana Puri heard a woman’s plea on February 26. Justice Archana Puri heard a woman’s plea on February 26.

The court, taking into account that the woman is financially dependent on her parents, with a custody of a minor daughter, “balancing of the convenience/inconvenience of the parties”, is necessary and allowed her transfer plea on February 26.