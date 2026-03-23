Who failed Laadli? In toddler’s murder verdict, Punjab and Haryana High Court slams society for making men ‘perverts’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing the plea of a rape and murder convict. (Image generated using AI)

In a significant departure from standard sentencing adjudication, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while commuting a rape convict’s death penalty to 50 years in prison, criticised the failure of society in educating men about other genders and living like “civilised human beings”.

It further noted that the perpetrator in the case at hand had become a “pervert” who had failed to understand that man is a “social animal” and not a “beast”.

Affectionately referring to the minor victim as “Laadli”, a division bench of justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur also acknowledged the absence of formal sentencing guidelines in India and said that it is one of those rare cases where the line that separates the categories of the “Rarest of Rare” from “Rare” is on the razor’s edge.