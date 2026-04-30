Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends life sentence of gangster Anil Chippi in murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently suspended the sentence of gangster Anil Chippi, serving life imprisonment in a 2009 murder case, noting that he has already undergone more than 14 years of custody.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda allowed his application who has been convicted under multiple provisions including Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and allied offences under the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“The sentence of the applicant-appellant namely, Anil @ Lila is ordered to be suspended during the pendency of the appeal and he further is ordered to be released on bail, if not required to be kept in custody in any other case,” the court said.

Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Deepak Manchanda

16 other cases pending

The counsel appearing on his behalf had argued that he had already undergone custody of 14 years. He sought suspension of sentence during the pendency of the appeal, contending that the appeal is for the year 2025 and may not be heard in the near future.

However, the state opposed the plea, pointing out that as many as 16 other cases are pending against the appellant under stringent laws such as the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in which he is not on bail. The court was informed that even if the sentence of the appellant is suspended, he will not be able to get out of jail.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 is a stringent law enacted to combat organised crime, syndicates, and terrorism whereas the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is an anti-terror legislation designed to prevent unlawful activities and tackle terrorism.

It allows the government to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists, with stringent provisions for detention.

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Responding to this, counsel for the appellant said that he will not be able to come out of jail due to the said 16 cases, but, in case the benefit of suspension of sentence is granted in the present case, the custody will be counted in other cases.

The court, considering the period of custody already undergone, allowed the application and suspended his sentence during the pendency of the appeal.

The bench further made it clear that the suspension of sentence in the present case would not influence courts dealing with the other pending cases, which must be decided independently on their own merits.

“It may noticed that grant of benefit of suspension of sentence to the applicant-appellant in the present case, will not influence the Court concerned with regard to the other cases being faced by the applicant-appellant so as to grant him the benefit of bail or suspension of sentence in other cases and the same will be decided on the merits of each case being faced by the applicant-appellant,” the court noted.

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Additionally, the court cautioned that the relief is contingent upon the appellant maintaining good conduct during the suspension period, failing which the order could be reviewed.

“It is further made clear that suspension of sentence will depend upon the future good conduct of the applicant-appellant. In case applicant-appellant fails to maintain good conduct during the suspension of sentence, this order will be reviewed,” the court concluded.

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