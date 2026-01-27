Punjab and Haryana High Court steps in: Why this sub-inspector’s punishment for extortion was slashed despite ‘guilt’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of a police officer against the disciplinary action on the allegation of extortion. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently reduced the disciplinary penalty against the sub-inspector in a case where he allegedly extorted a mobile phone and cash from a civilian.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing a plea of a sub-inspector, against the orders of departmental authorities, whereby he has been awarded punishment of forfeiture of five increments with permanent effect.

Justice Bansal said that by no means or reasons, awarded punishment can be called proportionate to alleged misconduct. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Bansal said that by no means or reasons, awarded punishment can be called proportionate to alleged misconduct. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioner was accused of extortion, demanding a mobile phone and Rs 25,000 cash from one of the complainants, and misusing his office by using old call records to threaten the individual to settle a private financial dispute.

“The petitioner was subjected to punishment based on an audio recording and a preliminary inquiry, but the department, despite specific orders of the court, has failed to produce the alleged audio recording because the CD has corrupted,” the court observed.