‘Waste of energy’: Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes ‘proclaimed person’ order against woman

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was dealing with a plea of Woman, who has been declared proclaimed person by trial court. (AI-generated Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the trial court order declaring a woman a “proclaimed person”, ruling that the primary objective of the judiciary is to secure the presence of the accused to ensure justice is imparted at the earliest without unnecessary delay.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth was hearing a plea of a woman challenging the trial court order that officially declared her a proclaimed person due to her non-appearance in a 2016 criminal case.

“The primary object of every court is only to examine the commission of the crime in question before it vis-à-vis the person/accused, who is subjected to such proceedings, and if possible, justice be imparted at the earliest without unnecessary delay,” the court said on April 30.