‘Dereliction’ of duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds compulsory retirement of Food Corporation of India employee

The Punjab and Haryana High Court mentioned that the plea of violation of principles of natural justice was equally untenable in the case. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused to interfere with the compulsory retirement of a Food Corporation of India (FCI) employee accused of supervisory lapses in a bribery case, holding that the penalty was not “disproportionate” given the sensitive nature of the duties involved.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil emphasised that in matters concerning the acceptance of food grain consignments, “dereliction” of duty is a grave misconduct that justifies stringent administrative action.

The high court held that the punishment can be interfered with only when it “shocks the conscience” of the court while hearing the plea filed by Om Parkash, an FCI technical assistant who challenged the review order dated October 20, 2023, whereby he was compulsorily retired from service.