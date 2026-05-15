Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains felling of trees near Chandigarh’s Tribune Chowk till final verdict in flyover PIL

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday restrained authorities from felling or lopping any mango tree or other trees in the vicinity of Chandigarh’s Tribune Chowk till the final outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the proposed flyover at the intersection.

The interim order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing a PIL filed by one Jagwant Singh Bath and others. The Bench noted that final judgment in the matter had already been reserved after hearing arguments over several dates.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Tanu Bedi, along with advocates Balvinder Sangwan and Krishna Maurya. Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji appeared for the Chandigarh Administration, while Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain represented the Union of India.