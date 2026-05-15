Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains felling of trees near Chandigarh’s Tribune Chowk till final verdict in flyover PIL

The Chandigarh Administration and the Centre contended that an earlier petition involving a similar cause had been disposed of in 2024.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhMay 15, 2026 03:50 PM IST
Originally approved by the Ministry on February 11, 2019, the Tribune Chowk flyover project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 183.74 croreThe Tribune Chowk flyover project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 183.74 crore. (Express Archives: Jaipal Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday restrained authorities from felling or lopping any mango tree or other trees in the vicinity of Chandigarh’s Tribune Chowk till the final outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the proposed flyover at the intersection.

The interim order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing a PIL filed by one Jagwant Singh Bath and others. The Bench noted that final judgment in the matter had already been reserved after hearing arguments over several dates.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Tanu Bedi, along with advocates Balvinder Sangwan and Krishna Maurya. Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji appeared for the Chandigarh Administration, while Senior Advocate Dheeraj Jain represented the Union of India.

During the hearing, the respondents – Chandigarh Administration and Union of India – raised a preliminary objection regarding the maintainability of the PIL, contending that an earlier petition involving a similar cause had been disposed of on December 2, 2024, for want of instructions and that the present petition had been filed after an unexplained delay of four years.

Rejecting the objection, the Bench observed: “We have no manner of doubt that the public cause of traffic congestion at the Tribune Chowk continues to subsist till date and plague the pristine environment of the heritage city of Chandigarh, and therefore, the said objection of delay raised by the respondents is rejected.”

The court further recorded the submissions made on behalf of the petitioners that “trees including mango trees standing since last more than half a century, are likely to be felled or lopped to give way for construction of flyover at Tribune Chowk which is objected to in this petition.”

Passing interim directions, the Bench observed: “Since the matter has been heard and is to be finally decided at an early date, it would be appropriate to restrain the respondents from felling or lopping any mango tree or any other tree in the vicinity of the Tribune Chowk.”

Story continues below this ad

The court, however, clarified that, “The aforesaid interim direction shall, however, be subject to the final outcome in this petition.”

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments