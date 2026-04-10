27 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court rescues 2 engineers fired from job over Rs 1.22 crore ‘excess’ bills

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the matter dates back to mid 1990s and the petitioners are now in their twilight days. (AI-generated image)

Observing that the matter has spanned over three decades and that the petitioners are now in the “twilight” of their lives, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the dismissal of two government officers in a Rs 1.22 crore ‘excess payment’ case, holding that the order suffered from a lack of reasoning.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, in an order dated April 6, was hearing two petitions filed by Executive Engineers posted in the Central Works Division, Hoshiarpur, challenging their dismissal from service pursuant to a 1999 order passed after a departmental inquiry.

The high court directed the competent authority to reconsider the matter by affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners’ authorised representatives and to pass a fresh, reasoned order within six weeks.