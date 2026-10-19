Punjab and Haryana High Court relief for widower suspended over SIR duty exemption

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The court deprecated the conduct of the state authorities and imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the district elementary education officer, Hisar, and the electoral registration officer for the Barwala Assembly constituency.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 11:25 AM IST
SIR Punjab and Haryana High CourtThe petitioner stated that he had sought release from BLO duty on compassionate grounds. (Image generated using AI)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the suspension of a Hisar teacher and the proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him after the man sought exemption from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) election duty following his wife’s death. The court noted that he was left to care for his 83-year-old mother and children, and could not be blamed for the authorities’ failure to ensure that his replacements joined duty.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, while allowing the petition, noted that he had sought exemption from the election duty on compassionate grounds after his wife died in September 2025. The court also imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on two officials for their improper handling of the matter.

“A teacher who had lost his wife and was left to care for his aged mother and children sought release from additional election duty through the proper channel. Instead of deciding his application, the respondents appointed one substitute after another without ensuring that any of them actually joined. They then held the petitioner responsible for the default of others, replaced him, and thereafter suspended him for a duty he no longer held…,” the order dated October 8 read.

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The court deprecated the conduct of the state authorities in the strongest terms, and imposed costs of Rs 50,000, to be shared equally by the district elementary education officer, Hisar, and the electoral registration officer for the Barwala Assembly constituency, observing that their conduct had unnecessarily consumed the court’s time.

‘Lack of coordination’

The petitioner had applied for release from booth-level officer (BLO) duty in November 2025 as his wife had passed away, leaving him the sole caregiver for his mother, aged about 83 years. Three different teachers were appointed to replace him at the same polling booth. However, none of them reported to the election office or completed the mandatory process to update the replacement on the relevant portal.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar Justice Harpreet Singh Brar quashed the teacher’s suspension.

The authorities sought disciplinary action against the petitioner alleging that he did not perform BLO work properly and had remained absent from the training in connection with the SIR of electoral rolls. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension.

The state authorities told the court that the petitioner had never been formally relieved and, therefore, continued to be responsible for the booth.

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The court observed that the stand taken by the authorities was contradictory. “On the one hand, it is claimed that the petitioner was never relieved, while on the other, it is admitted that three teachers were successively appointed in his place on his own application,” it said.

The court remarked that the failure of the substitute BLOs to report for duty, or to furnish their mobile and EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers for updating the portal, is a lapse attributable to them and to the election machinery, and such failure cannot be blamed on the petitioner by any stretch of imagination.

The court also noted that the authorities had themselves admitted that none of the three substitute BLOs attended the SIR training, yet nothing has been placed on record to show that action was taken against any of them. “Such selective treatment, coupled with the inability of the respondents to even state the date of the alleged default, reflects a complete non-application of mind,” the court said.

The court asserted that the entire dispute arose from a lack of coordination within the election machinery, where substitute BLOs were appointed on paper without their joining and portal mapping being ensured, and the outgoing BLO was never told in writing whether he stood relieved.

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The court thus quashed the suspension order and the direction to prepare a draft chargesheet, along with all consequential proceedings. It directed the authorities to treat the suspension period as time spent on duty and release his full pay and allowances, after adjusting any subsistence allowance already paid.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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