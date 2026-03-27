Why Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected man’s pre-arrest bail plea despite ‘settlement’ in assault case

The so-called settlement does not appear to be a voluntary act flowing from free will, but an outcome of intimidation by the petitioner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accused who relied on an alleged compromise with the complainant, cautioning that the agency of the court cannot be reduced to a bargaining tool in the hands of a powerful individual.

Justice Aaradhna Sawhney passed the order on the third plea for grant of anticipatory bail filed by a man booked for allegedly assaulting the complainant.

Justice Aaradhna Sawhney said it is evident that the accused misused his position to coerce the complainant. Justice Aaradhna Sawhney said it is evident that the accused misused his position to coerce the complainant.

“Petitioner and his other accomplices barged inside the house of the complainant, ransacked the house, mercilessly assaulted him, who suffered five injuries. Even the whereabouts of other accused are not known. The Court is duty bound to protect the innocent victims and the agency of the Court should not be reduced to a bargaining incident in the hands of a powerful individual,” the court noted in its order dated March 17.