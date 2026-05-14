Drugs belonged to passenger? Punjab and Haryana High Court grants relief to Rapido driver held with 15k opioid tablets

The petitioner’s counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case and has been in custody for the last five months and 11 days. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to a Rapido cab driver accused in a case involving the seizure of 15,000 tramadol tablets from his cab, while observing that the contraband prima facie appeared to belong to customers who had booked the cab through the app and were allegedly carrying it in bags kept on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Hearing the plea of a Rapido driver, Justice Subhas Mehla pointed out that the concession of bail cannot be denied merely as a measure of punishment, and that it is a trite principle of criminal jurisprudence that bail is the rule and jail is the exception.