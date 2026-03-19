‘Hollow thunder’: Quashing case against social worker, Punjab and Haryana High Court raps ‘weaponisation’ of allegations

Public servants, acting on behalf of the state, must realise that they are the sole guardians of the legal threshold, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Highlighting that the court is aware of the alarming number of frivolous complaints with baseless allegations weaponised to unsettle the administration of justice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a criminal complaint (qalandra) against a social worker.

Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing a plea of a man seeking to nullify the criminal complaint filed against him under Section 66 (false statement made to a police officer) of the Punjab Police Act, 2007.

The police booked the petitioner because an official inquiry concluded that he had made false and unsubstantiated allegations regarding the misuse of an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate by an individual to gain public employment.