‘Commendable example’: Punjab and Haryana High Court lauds trial court for saving paper, but junks order

The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that every precaution had been taken by the officer to ensure the optimum utilisation of paper in the court order. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Calling it a “commendable example” of judicial sensitivity towards saving paper, the Punjab and Haryana High Court highlighted the importance of mindful paper usage in judicial proceedings while setting aside the declaration of a man as a “proclaimed offender” in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offenders (POCSO) Act case.

Justice Neerja K Kalson was hearing the plea of the man seeking the quashing of a trial court order of April 2021, which had declared him a “proclaimed offender” in a POCSO case.

“The orders have been printed on the same sheet wherever possible, which every court should do, thereby setting a commendable example in avoiding the needless waste of paper – a precious resource demands prudent consideration in judicial proceedings,” the court observed in its January 27 order.