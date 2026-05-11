‘Pay pension to widow’: Punjab and Haryana High Court notes man’s 17 years of ‘temporary’ service for payout

The petitioner challenged the Punjab Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) order that rejected the pension claims of her husband, who had passed away. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed departmental orders that denied retirement benefits to the widow of a long-serving employee, observing that if an employee has been continuously working for a significant duration of time, even on a ‘temporary’ basis, such service cannot be ignored while computing pensionary benefits.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was dealing with the plea of a widow challenging the Punjab Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) order that denied the retirement benefits to her.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar heard the matter on May 8. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar heard the matter on May 8.

“It is a trite law that where an employee has been continuously working, temporarily, for a significant duration of time, such service cannot be ignored while computing pensionary benefits, if it is not contingency-based,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its May 8 order.