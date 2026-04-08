‘Everyone has right to choose’: Punjab and Haryana High Court protects married man, live-in partner
The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered police protection to live-in relationship couple, where man was married with two children, and refrained from commenting upon the legality of the relationship.
Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Highlighting a person’s right to choose their partner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered police to grant protection to a couple in a live-in relationship, despite one of them being married with two children.
Justice Rupinderjit Chahal was dealing with a plea of a live-in relationship couple seeking protection from their family and relatives.
“It goes without saying that the protection of life and liberty is a basic feature of the Constitution of India, emanating from Article 21. Every person, more so, a major, has the right to live his/her life with a person of his/her choice, subject to the laws as applicable,” the court said on April 1.
Justice Rupinderjit Chahal heard the matter on April 1.
The order referred to the division bench judgement in Ishrat Bano and another v State of Punjab and others, and said that the bench after considering the aspect of the protection of the life and liberty being of paramount consideration and without getting into the issue as to whether the relationship between the parties was legal or not, even even though there was a criminal case registered against the parties, however, granted them protection.
Case of live-in relationship with married man
The petitioner sought directions under Articles 226/227 of the Constitution of India for protection against the private respondents. The man, born in 1988, is currently married with two children, while the woman, born in 2001.
The couple alleged they faced threat perception from relatives due to their “live-in relationship”.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Anosh Samson placed reliance on Pardeep Singh and another v State of Haryana and others judgment and submitted that it has granted protection in a case where the petitioners were living in a “live-in relationship”.
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Advocate Samson further referred Paramjit Kaur and another v State of Punjab and others, and argued that although the divorce petition filed by the petitioner no.2 therein was dismissed, this court had granted protection to the petitioners.
Representing the state, the deputy advocate general Ravinder Singh stated that he has no objection in case the police authority is directed to look into the representation of the petitioners on the aspect of threat perception and to take appropriate action, in accordance with law.
Question of legality of such relationship
The court noted that even if the petitioners are living in a “live-in relationship”, they are entitled to the protection of their life and liberty.
On the aspect that the man in this relationship is married and not being divorced, the court referred to Ishrat Bano and another v State of Punjab and others judgement, where the plea was dismissed by the single judge.
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The court remarked that perusal of this judgment would show that the court had primarily observed that the divorce documents were one-sided documents; thus, prima facie, it appeared that the divorce was not legal.
The court further cited a division bench judgement in this case, which held that the life and liberty of a person must be protected regardless of whether their relationship is deemed legal or if criminal cases are registered against them.
Justice Chahal noted that when a court is prima facie satisfied that relatives may cause harm due to unhappiness with a relationship, it is required to issue protective directions.
Without commenting on the legality of the petitioner’s relationship or the merits of the case, the court disposed of the plea by directing the commissioner of police, Amritsar, to assess the threat perception and take appropriate legal action.
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Related rulings
Recently, observing that “morality and law have to be kept apart”, the Allahabad High Court has said that “a married man, staying with an adult in a live-in relationship, by consent of the other person” is not a crime.
The court made this observation while hearing a live-in couple’s writ petition seeking protection and ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) concerned to ensure their security.
The woman’s mother, in an FIR lodged on January 8 at the Jaitipur police station in UP’s Shahjahanpur, alleged that the 30-year-old man, who is already married, had abducted her 18-year-old daughter to lure her into marriage. The counsel for the family also submitted that it was an offence for the married man to stay with another woman in a live-in relationship.
Days before a division bench of the Allahabad High Court observed that “a married man, staying with an adult in a live-in relationship, by consent of the other person” is not a crime, a single bench of the same court issued a different ruling — it had observed that two married people can’t be in a live-in relationship without seeking divorce from their spouses.
The single bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Singh made this observation on March 20 while rejecting a plea seeking police protection by a couple, who were still married to their spouses. The duo, in their writ petition, said they had apprehensions of a threat to their lives and prayed for police protection.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More