Disciplined force, higher standards: Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds candidate’s rejection over criminal trial

The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the candidate was selected but later his appointment was cancelled due to ineligibility. (AI-generated image)

Upholding the denial of appointment of a man to the post of constable who was facing charges of outraging the modesty of a woman, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held that when such public employment is in a disciplined force, the need to assess a candidate’s suitability and antecedents becomes all the more important.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Rohit Kapoor were hearing the plea of a candidate, Vijay Kansal, who challenged the appointment rule under the Punjab Police (Haryana Amendment) Rules, 2015.

The rule says that if a candidate is charged with moral turpitude or acts punishable with three years of jail or more, the candidate should not be considered for appointment.