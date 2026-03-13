‘Plant and maintain 20 saplings’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court suspended 73-year-old convict’s PMLA sentence

Observing that the elderly man’s appeal against conviction may take a long time for disposal, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed him to plant the saplings during monsoon. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently suspended the sentence of a 73-year-old man convicted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, during the pendency of his appeal and directed him to plant 20 saplings.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry passed the order while hearing an application filed by the convict seeking suspension of sentence under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which pertains to suspension of a sentence pending appeal and the release of the appellant on bail.

Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry ordered the convict to be released on bail.

“The applicant-appellant is directed to plant 20 saplings during ensuing monsoon season and maintain thereof for one year and produce the proof of plantation of the saplings,” the high court’s order dated February 23 read.