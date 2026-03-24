‘Court is no ostrich’: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps family for flip-flopping on claims in accident case to hike payout

It appeared that the claimant had deposed falsely before the tribunal only to get the compensation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has delivered a stern rebuke to a family seeking higher compensation for the death of a woman in a road accident, ruling that the judiciary cannot act “like an ostrich” or be a “deaf-mute spectator” to blatant dishonesty.

Justice Nidhi Gupta was hearing a plea seeking enhancement of the compensation of Rs 3.61 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to the family of the victim, Sant Kaur, who was 62 years old at the time of the accident.

“However, this Court cannot shut its eyes in an ostrich-like manner, to the starkly diametrically opposite stance taken by the claimants’ side in the criminal trial,” the high court said in its March 19 order.