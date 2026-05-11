‘Second bite at apple’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams man trying to quash FIR after failing to get bail in NRI land case

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man accused of fabricating documents to illegally grab an NRI family’s land, holding that attempts to seek quashing of an FIR immediately after the rejection of anticipatory bail amounted to a “hit-and-try stratagem” and a “second bite at the apple.”

Justice Sumeet Goel also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the petitioner, observing that permitting such a course would not only erode the “sanctity” of judicial proceedings but would also encourage litigants to indulge in “speculative and successive litigation”.

Singh, who allegedly fabricated documents to illegally grab the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) family’s land, claimed that the complainant’s father had agreed to sell him around 54 bighas of land and that he had already paid Rs 28 lakh as advance money.

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“Seeking the quashing of an FIR, immediately following the failure of an anticipatory bail petition, in the absence of any material change in circumstances, is a futile pursuit of an outcome that even logic does not support. This attempt to secure a second bite at the apple is an inherently absurd legal endeavour,” the May 6 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court read.

Justice Goel further mentioned that such a “manoeuvre” is not merely a misuse of the process of law but is an “affront to the principles of judicial finality”, as it compels the court to redeliberate a position already settled during earlier proceedings.

The court dismissed the plea with costs of Rs 5,000 directed to be deposited by the petitioner with the chief judicial magistrate within four weeks.

‘Legal paradox’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pointed out that leaping from the dismissal of anticipatory bail directly to a petition seeking quashing of the First Information Report (FIR), without any material change in circumstances warranting interference, fundamentally ignored the prima facie validity already recognised by the court.

It is a cardinal principle of legal logic, reflected in the maxim in toto et pars continetur — meaning “the part is contained in the whole” — that a litigant cannot seek a superior remedy when the threshold for a subordinate relief has not been met.

The high court called it an inherent legal paradox that a case found insufficient to warrant the “lesser” relief of protection from arrest would, on the same factual matrix, justify the “larger” relief of complete exoneration through quashing of the FIR.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court added that the dismissal of a petition for quashing the FIR does not, ipso facto, operate as a jurisdictional bar to the entertainment of an application for anticipatory bail.

It was added that since the quashing of an FIR is the ultimate and most larger relief, effectively terminating the prosecution in its infancy, its denial merely signifies that there is sufficient material to proceed with an investigation.

It does not, by necessary implication, mean that the smaller and more transitory relief of protection from arrest is unwarranted.

The court added that even if it declines to quash an investigation, the door to anticipatory bail remains ajar, as the accused may still demonstrate that his arrest is not a requisite for the effective administration of justice.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pointed out that the act of the petitioner is an attempt to frustrate the administration of justice and cannot be countenanced.

‘Hit-and-try stratagem’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court pointed out that the maxim ‘he who seeks equity must do equity’ squarely applies in this case. It was emphasised that a litigant who stands in defiance of the law cannot be permitted to seek its protection.

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The bench further mentioned that the petitioner, having failed to secure the concession of anticipatory bail both before this court and the Supreme Court, cannot be permitted to achieve indirectly what he could not secure directly.

“This will undermine the administration of criminal justice,” the court added.

It was also highlighted by the court that the relief of quashing of FIR, being extraordinary in nature, is to be exercised sparingly and with circumspection, and only in cases where the allegations, even if taken at their face value, fail to disclose the commission of any cognisable offence or where the continuation of proceedings would amount to palpable abuse of process.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court further mentioned that a person who has “consciously” chosen to evade investigation cannot, in the same breath, seek adjudication on the merits of the very proceedings he seeks to thwart.

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“The petitioner’s instant attempt is a procedural artifice, designed to conflate distinct legal avenues as a stratagem to circumvent adverse findings,” the court pointed out in its order.

It added that this attempt to secure a “second bite at the apple” by casting aspersions on a prior judicial act is hit by the principle of Estoppel by Record and the maxim res judicata pro veritate accipitur (a matter adjudicated is accepted as the truth).

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also pointed out that to countenance such a practice would be to invite judicial anarchy, where the stability of legal proceedings is sacrificed at the altar of a dissatisfied litigant’s whims.